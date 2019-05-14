Build an awesome all-AMD gaming PC for cheap with Newegg's killer deals

Newegg is making it easy to build an awesome all-AMD gaming PC, with a fancy monitor to boot. Right now, the retailer has a great deal on a Ryzen 5 2600 processor and X470 motherboard combo, as well as two 27-inch 1440p FreeSync HDR displays. And you can pick up a killer Radeon graphics card for cheap, too.

Today, you can pick up a Ryzen 5 2600 processor and MSI’s Performance X470 Gaming Plus motherboardRemove non-product link bundled together for $250. The Ryzen 5 2600 usually sells for about $160 and the motherboard is around $130, which gives you a savings of just over $40. The Ryzen 5 2600 is a 6-core, 12-thread processor that can shred through heavy productivity tasks and gaming chores alike. Bonus: It comes with a CPU cooler in the box, and MSI’s motherboard supports overclocking the Ryzen chip if you feel like getting your hands dirty to achieve even more performance.

Gigabyte Rear view of the Gigabyte Aorus AD27QD.

If you need a display to go with your new PC, Newegg is selling two luxurious 27-inch HDR 1440p FreeSync displays at relative discounts. The Acer Nitro Gaming VG271UP is $320Remove non-product link with the checkout code EMCTAUY36. It features a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and 1440p resolution. The second display is the Gigabyte Aorus AD27QD for $540Remove non-product link with the checkout code EMCTAUY55. It offers the same basic specifications as the Acer Nitro, but also has RGB LED lighting on the rear of the display, active noise cancellation, and 95 percent fidelity with the DCI-P3 RGB color space. The Aorus is also a G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitor if you’ve got an Nvidia GeForce graphics card already.

If you want an AMD Radeon graphics card for native FreeSync action, however, check out yesterday’s highlight deal on a $200 Radeon RX 590 with two free games, which is available until Sunday. The card offers no-compromises 1080p and solid 1440p gaming, especially when paired with the stutter- and tear-killing capabilities of a FreeSync display. Adaptive sync monitors provide buttery-smooth gaming experiences you’ll never want to give up.