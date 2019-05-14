Amazon is selling the Fire 7 Kids Edition Kindle tablet for an all-time low price of $60

Amazon's Fire Kids Edition tablets are a popular pick for parents with good reason: they're solid tablets with great warrantees at a great price. And today, Amazon has slashed the price of the Fire 7 Kids Edition to an all-time low of $60Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $100.

This full-featured tablet allows kids to watch, read, listen, and play, while giving parents peace of mind. A two-year worry-free guarantee and an included protective case help safeguard against the rough and tumble of life with kids, while a kid-safe browser helps safeguard against adult content. Other parental controls allow you to choose what kids can do on the tablet and for how long, setting educational goals and bedtimes. A year-long subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited provides plenty of content for kids, from audiobooks to games. And if you want this tablet to do a little more, you can sign into a parent profile to unlock any child-proofed features, including access to Alexa.

This tablet has 3.9 stars out of 5 across more than 14,000 user reviews on Amazon. And if you're looking for a bigger screen, the 8-inch Fire HD Kids Edition is also $40 off todayRemove non-product link, while the 10-inch version is $50 offRemove non-product link, bringing it down to $150.