SanDisk's pint-sized, big capacity 400GB microSD card only costs $57 right now

Adding some extra space to your phone, camera, or tablet can save you from the annoyance of getting an “Out of space” notification, and today, you don’t have to break the bank supercharge your storage. You can grab a 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC from Amazon for an all-time low of $57, down from a list price of $77.90.

This memory card packs a lot of space into a small package. Compatible with Android phones and tablets, as well as cameras, laptops, and even the Nintendo Switch, this microSDXC boasts transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. In addition, A1-rated performance makes this card perfect for loading apps, games, and even large videos quickly. And when it comes to managing all your data, SanDisk’s Memory Zone app can help Android users easily move and view files.

We haven’t tried this exact memory card ourselves, but it’s a huge hit on Amazon, averaging 4.5 stars out of 5 across more than 14,000 user reviews.

[Today’s deal: 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC on Amazon for $57.]