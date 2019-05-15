The Full Nerd ep. 93: AMD Ryzen 3000 and Radeon Navi rumors, Computex predictions, Q&A

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dig into whether a recent flurry of rumors carry any weight ahead of Computex.

No, we don’t dig into rumors often, and you always want to take them with a fistful of salt. But leaks have been springing up like crazy around AMD’s next-gen Ryzen 3000 processors and “Navi” graphics cards recently. With AMD planning dedicated events at both Computex and E3, it’s natural to wonder what might be coming. But what’s plausible and what seems more likely to be mere vapor from the hype train? We analyze the situation.

After spending time on that, it’s time for our actual Computex predictions. What do we expect to see from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia? Tune in to find out. And as always, we wrap things up by fielding questions from the live viewing audience and members of The Full Nerd Discord.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 93 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Stitcher, Google Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!