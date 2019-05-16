News

Amazon's upgraded Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets get twice the storage for the same price

A great value gets even more compelling.

amazon fire 7
Amazon

One of the best cheap tablets you can buy is getting better. On Thursday morning, Amazon revealed upgraded models of its super-popular Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets, starting at $50 and $100 respectively.

Prices haven’t gone up with these refreshes, but Amazon doubled the amount of available storage on the all-new Fire 7, with 16GB of capacity as the new baseline and a 32GB model available for $20 more. Performance should also be improved thanks to a faster processor. Like the previous generation, the new Fire 7 includes hands-free Amazon Alexa support that lets you watch videos or listen to music and audiobooks using voice commands. In addition to the usual black, the all-new Fire 7 is also available in Sage, Plum, and Twilight Blue colors.

amazon fire 7 kids edition Amazon

The all-new Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition.

The revamped Kids Edition version includes the same underlying improvements, coming with 16GB of onboard storage, and a redesigned case that includes an adjustable stand for easy viewing. It’s available in the same blue and pink hues, with a new purple case now included as an option. The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet still includes a year of Amazon’s awesome FreeTime Unlimited service, which gives children access to over 20,000 kid-friendly books, videos, apps, games, with ample parental controls. I pay for FreeTime Unlimited on my child’s tablet and it’s worth every penny.

These aren’t the most exciting upgrades, but they don’t come at a price premium, and it’s always good to get more for your hard-earned money. Both seven-inch tablets are available to preorder now and will start shipping on June 6.

