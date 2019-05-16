Turn one port into 10 with Amazon's today-only USB hub and docking station sale

It’s time for another Amazon one-day sale, and this is an awesome one for anybody suffering from a limited port selection on your ultra-light laptop or MacBook. Today, the online retailer is slashing prices on Sabrent USB hubs and a single docking station. This isn’t a huge sale with only ten options availble, but the prices are good with several products at (or close to) their all-time lows.

First up is an angled four-port USB 3.0 hub ideal for stationary use on a desk. It comes with a 30-inch cable to connect to your device. The hub doesn’t offer a charging port, and Sabrent warns that you shouldn’t connect portable external hard drives to this hub, though desktop hard drives with their own power source are fine. You can pick up this hub in black or silver for $11 today, down from its usual $15 to $20.

Next, there’s a ginormous 10-port USB 3.0 hub for $22, its all-time low and down from $40. The hub packs seven regular USB 3.0 ports and three ports for charging only. The entire bar includes per-port power switches and blue LEDs indicating power status for each connection. It comes with a 6.5-foot 12 volt, 5 amp power adapter, and a two-foot USB 3.0 cable for hooking up to your device.

Lastly, we have a universal docking station for tablets and notebooks for $45. This is the all-time low for this device, which has an MSRP of $100. It offers four USB ports (2 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.0, and two for charging), mic and headphone jacks, ethernet LAN, HDMI, and DVI. There’s also a USB 3.0 Type B port, a.k.a. the kind you see on the back of a printer. The docking station can extend a Surface or MacBook to an external display; however, Sabrent warns that there are some compatibility issues for Macs running macOS 10.13.4.

[Today’s deal: Sabrent USB hub and docking station sale on Amazon.]