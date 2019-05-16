Microsoft's popular Sculpt ergonomic keyboard and mouse bundle hasn't been this cheap in 2 years

If you spend all your time sitting in front of a computer, a comfortable keyboard and mouse is a crucial investment for your day-to-day sanity and long-term health. It doesn’t have to break the bank, either. Today, the popular Microsoft Sculpt ergonomic desktop wireless keyboard and mouse combo is $80 on Amazon, down from a list price of $130 and a usual selling price of around $100. Amazon hasn’t sold this bundle for less in over two years.

This wireless keyboard's split layout, cushioned palm rest, and domed shape provide maximum comfort and support for your hands and wrists during long days of typing, reducing the effects of repetitive strain injuries like carpal tunnel syndrome. That’s the main claim to fame for this acclaimed keyboard, though a rated battery life of up to three years also means you can use the keyboard for a long, long time without needing to replace the batteries.

The included mouse also features a shape tailored to your hand's needs for long-term comfort, while BlueTrack technology allows you to use the mouse on nearly any surface. In addition, a built-in Windows button helps you navigate back to the start menu easily.

When we reviewed Microsoft’s Sculpt keyboard, we gave it 3.5 stars out of 5, noting that although its layout took some getting used to, its easy setup, separate number pad, and comfort-based design make it "a welcome alternative to conventional desktop setups."

[Today’s deal: Microsoft Sculpt ergonomic desktop wireless keyboard and mouse combo for $80 on Amazon.]