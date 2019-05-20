Logitech's couch-friendly K600 TV keyboard has never been this cheap

If you’ve been pining for a couch-friendly keyboard with an integrated trackpad for the living room, today’s your lucky day. Amazon dropped the price of the Logitech K600 TV keyboard to $50. That’s down from a $70 list price, and the $60 street price this keyboard recently hovered around.

The keyboard has a 15 meter wireless range using an included USB dongle. It works with Windows and Mac PCs, as well as Android and iOS devices. Being a living room-focused peripheral, the Logitech K600 can also connect directly to select smart TVs, including Samsung Tizen-based units from 2016, LG TVs rocking webOS 2016 or newer, and Sony Bravia sets running Android TV 2016 and up.

Logitech equipped the K600 TV keyboard with helpful media keys, allowing you to perform the usual media key tasks, such as playing and pausing, and adjusting volume or screen brightness. It’s handy stuff when you’re sitting several feet away from your screen.

We reviewed this keyboard in late 2018 and came away pretty impressed. We liked that it emphasized thumb control via the placement of the trackpad and media keys. It was also really easy to set up. If you’re looking to navigate webpages on your TV, you might find the lack of a way to quickly scroll problematic. Otherwise it’s a handy device for people unhappy with a traditional hand held remote.

[Today’s deal: Logitech K600 TV keyboard for $50 on Amazon.]