Get your kids started on JavaScript with 50% off a Bitsbox coding subscription box

Your kids may be gearing up for summer vacation, but that doesn’t mean they have to stop learning. Just in time for the long break, Amazon has slashed the price of its Bitsbox coding subscription box for kids, bringing the first month’s box down to $15Remove non-product link from a normal price of $30.

This subscription box is intended for kids between six and 12 years old, with projects that are accessible for even the newest beginner. Kids will be able to try all kinds of Javascript coding projects, from making video games to building their own working apps. A Grownup Guide and email support can give kids a little extra help as needed, and are especially useful if parents are new to coding too. Boxes are delivered monthly, and each one builds on the previous one to foster continued education and encourage more complex coding and app-building. The package has received high marks from parents, with a 4.5-star average rating.

Note that this promotional price is for the first month only. After that, the monthly cost will go back up to $30, so you’ll need to cancel your subscription if you don’t want to pay the full price.

