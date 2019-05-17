Snag 8 awesomely fun Lego video games for just $12 while you still can

It’s Friday, and the Humble Store’s offering some dirt-cheap gaming gratification to kick off the weekend. The Humble Lego Games Bundle includes a total of eight games available as Steam codes, and paying just $12 or more unlocks every one. Don’t delay, though: This Humble Bundle expires on Tuesday, and a portion of the proceeds go towards charity.

As with other bundles Humble, there are several pricing tiers available, with certain games unlocking at each. If you pay just one dollar you’ll get Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Batman: The Videogame. If you pay more than the average ($8.44 at this writing), Humble adds Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7, Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and The Lego Movie - Videogame. The latter is really the prize of the lot, as it’s a great game for kids 8 and up.

Hardcore Lego fans will want the final $12 tier that includes Lego City Undercover, Lego Worlds, and Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham.

The Lego series provides some of the best kid-friendly gaming around. But if parents want something with a little more depth for after the children are asleep, the Humble Store is also selling The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt for $12. That’s an incredible price for one of the best video games ever released. If you haven’t played it yet, you’re missing out—but only when the kids aren’t around. Witcher 3 doesn’t shy away from adult themes.

[Today’s deal: Humble Lego Games Bundle.]