These WD 10TB My Book and 4TB My Passport deals are so insane we thought they were a mistake

Even if you don’t need any more storage for your PC right now, you might want to consider grabbing one of these Western Digital Amazon deals, since we don't know how long they will last. Today Amazon is selling WD 10TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive for $80Remove non-product link, 73 percent off its list price and the 4TB My Passport drive for $55Remove non-product link, 65 percent off and far below the previous low price of $90.

We’re big fans of Western Digital drives here at PCWorld, naming the WD My Passport as our favorite external backup drive. Like that drive, the My Book also uses USB 3.0 and comes with 256-bit AES hardware encryption for storing sensitive files. They’re also loaded with Western Digital’s excellent suite of software. You can use them with a Mac as well, but they’ll need to be reformatted first.

The last time we spotlighted these drives, they were nearly twice as much, so that gives you a pretty good idea of just how insane they are. At the time of writing this, they were both backordered by a week, but even if you have to wait to get them, they’re still worth it.

[Today’s deals: 10TB Wd My Book for $80Remove non-product link and 4TB WD My Passport for $55Remove non-product link at Amazon]