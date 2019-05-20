Save $100 on the luxurious Bowers & Wilkins PX Active noise-cancelling wireless headphones

A solid set of noise-cancelling headphones can be a lifesaver in offices, commutes, homes, and all the other noisy places you spend your life. And today, you can get one of our favorite pairs, the luxurious Bowers & Wilkins PX Active noise-cancelling wireless headphones, for $300 on Amazon. That’s down from a list price of $400 and the lowest we’ve ever seen them.

“The Bowers & Wilkins PX headphones’ excellent audio fidelity and solid noise cancellation make these a set of headphones all but the most fussy audiophiles will be happy to own,” we declared in a glowing 4-star review of this headset.

These headphones feature soft leather-covered padding in the headband and ear pieces for long-term listening comfort, with integrated sensors that pause your audio when you take them off. Built-in buttons help control the volume, accept phone calls, play and pause your music, and turn noise cancellation on and off. Perhaps most importantly, though, these headphones deliver an outstanding listening experience.

Bowers & Wilkins

“Over the week that I tested the PX, I found that the headphones produced deep, warm bass with punchy mid- and high-frequency sound,” we said in our review. “If you listen to dance music, modern rock, pop, or R&B, you’ll be thrilled with how the PX sound…I could listen to these things all day—and I have been.”

And today, they’re $100 off. Don’t miss this deal if you’ve been looking for a high-quality set of wireless cans that can make the outside world disappear.

[Today’s deal: Bowers & Wilkins PX Active headphones for $300 on Amazon.]