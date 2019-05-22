This 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card is less than $30 on Amazon today

Here at PCWorld, we know how important extra space is for your Android phone or Nintendo Switch, so we're always on the lookout for great deals on microSD cards. And we found another one: Amazon is selling the 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC for $27.29Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $85 and extremely close to an all-time low.

This tiny memory card, which works best with Android devices, is pretty fast, with transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. Speed Class 10, UHS Speed Class U1, and A1 ratings signify its ability to handle Full HD video and apps smoothly. In addition, protections against water, extreme temperatures, and X-rays will keep your data safe in any condition.

We haven't tried this particular microSDXC ourselves, but we're big fans of SanDisk memory cards. Plus it's a popular pick on Amazon, with 4.5 stars out of 5 across nearly 16,300 user reviews.

[Today's deal: 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card for $27.29 on AmazonRemove non-product link]