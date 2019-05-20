Use GPU-accelerated VideoProc to easily process 4K video, audio, and DVDs

More and more people are using mobile phones, 4K ultra high-definition (UHD) cameras, GoPro action cameras, drones, and other devices to shoot exciting video. But when it comes to sharing and displaying the output, the results can often be disappointing, lacking the polish of professional footage. Now, whether you’re a novice or a pro, you can take advantage of VideoProc on your Windows PC to utilize full hardware acceleration to process and touch up your footage.

Turning raw footage into polished videos

Editing raw footage into content you’re proud to share can be daunting. Tools that claim to be “easy to use” typically lack the necessary features to really make video shine; and those that offer a range of sophisticated features can be too complicated and time-consuming to master. VideoProc is an all-in-one application that combines DVD/video conversion along with important editing features needed to turn video footage into polished, quality output you can be proud of.

With VideoProc, producing a finished product is as simple as inputting the source video, choosing a target output format, adding any desired special effects, and clicking “RUN.” Using default settings generates great results, but you can adjust and customize videos and audio like a pro.

What you can do with VideoProc

For a quick overview, you may watch the video below:

VideoProc combines DVD and video conversion with essential tools and simple linear editing to make the most of any video shot with smartphones, GoPro, DJI, camcorders, or other 4k cameras. The results can easily be played with various devices and imported to post-editing apps.

You can cut a video, delete unwanted segments, or rearrange clips in any sequence before uploading. You’ll see how easy it is to stabilize shaky video, remove noise, and correct fisheye lens distortion. Before you know it, you’ll be able to convert downloaded videos and merge your selected footage with other content. Trim, split, and flip the video with a full set of easy-to-use editing tools.

With VideoProc you can confidently output high-quality video and music, even adjusting song quality, audio codec, channel, sample rate, and bit rate. VideoProc also works as a DVD conversion tool, enabling users to convert and back up home DVDs and commercial DVDs speedily.

Firing up video editing

VideoProc can take advantage of full GPU hardware acceleration on a PC to ensure smooth video editing and transcoding without compromising quality. The software examines your PC hardware to provide the fastest possible video processing speed while maintaining the lowest possible CPU usage.

VideoProc

VideoProc can process videos and video folders in bulk, including 4K UHD/8K clips. You’ll be able to resize large video footage with a better than 90% compression ratio.

Take advantage of the free licensed VideoProc download and find out how peak Level-3 Hardware Acceleration fully powered by Intel®, AMD®, and NVIDIA® GPUs can help you deliver high-quality videos you can be proud of.