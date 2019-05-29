You can get this Arduino hardware and training bundle for just $77

There's a good chance you've heard of Arduino, the wildly popular DIY electronics platform that hobbyists and aspiring engineers alike use to create everything from robots to musical instruments. If you want to channel your inner maker and try this exciting platform out for yourself, The Complete Arduino Starter Kit and Course Bundle is a solid place to start, especially now that you can get it for a mere $77 this Memorial Day weekend.

Arduino is an open-source prototyping platform that appeals to anyone first starting out with electronics design. You can use Arduino to create a nearly limitless number of devices including robots, motion sensors, fingerprint scanners, toys, and more.

This package includes all the hardware and training you’ll need to get started. It comes with the popular Uno R3 board and a variety of wires, sensors, and other components that'll let you build a wide assortment of projects. It also comes with lifetime access to six beginner-friendly courses that offer an in-depth introduction to how the platform works.

If you were to purchase everything included in this package separately, you’d spend over $600, but you can get it all in this bundle for only $77 when you enter the code WEEKEND15 at check out.

