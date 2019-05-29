Go from MS Office zero to hero with this $29 training bundle

Competition on the job market can get pretty fierce, which is why it pays to make sure you have the know-how that will put you above the competition. While there's plenty of different skills out there that can help you advance in a particular field, having a solid understanding of Microsoft Office can take you far in virtually any modern workspace. The Microsoft Office Mastery Lifetime Bundle can get you up to speed and it's only $29 today.

The Microsoft Office Mastery Lifetime Bundle includes seven courses that will take you from an Office novice to expert. Across 80 hours of content, you'll dive into key MS Office tools, like Word, Outlook, Excel, and PivotTables.

You’ll enjoy access to these courses for life so you can take your time and complete each to your own satisfaction. And you can go back and re-learn them any time you wish. It’s like buying an MS Office reference library that’ll always be at your fingertips.

While the Microsoft Office Mastery Lifetime Bundle usually retails for $1,750, you can get it today for only $29, saving more than 90% off the usual price.

The Microsoft Office Mastery Lifetime Bundle - $29



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!