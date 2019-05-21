Amazon's huge one-day PC sale slashes prices on laptops, mice, keyboards, and more by up to 50%

Amazon’s current one-day sale is one you don’t want to miss if you’re on the lookout for fresh PC gear. The online retailer is dropping prices on laptops, gaming headsets, mice, keyboards, and moreRemove non-product link. Some of these deals are up to 50 percent off, according to Amazon. The top picks we've curated from the sale didn’t quite hit that mark, but we found some really nice deals that are at, or close to, their all-time lows.

Our first top pick is an AMD-powered Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 convertible laptop for $529. This is the all-time low for this laptop, and just yesterday it was $650–a savings of $121. It features a 1080p touchscreen, an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB NVMe (read: fast) SSD. It’s also rocking a pen for the touchscreen. This isn’t going to work very well as a gaming laptop, but it’s killer travel and productivity gear.

Next, we like the Corsair K55 RGB gaming keyboard for $40, which was $50 yesterday. The sale price is $2 above its all-time low. This isn't a mechanical keyboard, but it’s still got a lot to offer at a great price. The Corsair K55 RGB packs three-zone dynamic RGB backlighting, six programmable macro keys, anti-ghosting for more accurate key presses, and a wrist rest for comfort.

Dan Masaoka/IDG The Acer Predator Helios 300.

Then there's the Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB gaming mouse for $50, down from $63 most recently. It features a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, 12 programmable side buttons, and three predefined profiles for MMO gaming and “general purpose keyboard shortcuts.” That's a solid set of features for just $50.

Finally, our beloved Acer Predator Helios 300—with a six-core Intel processor, a GeForce GTX 1060, and a 144Hz display—is only $899 today!

Those are our top picks, but there are tons of other interesting deals available, including gaming laptops, CPU liquid coolers, headsets, and routers. Be sure to check out the full sale to see all the available deals, and don't delay: this blowout ends at midnight.

[Today’s deal: Amazon’s one day PC, peripherals, and accessories sale.Remove non-product link]