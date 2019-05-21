The powerful, feature-packed Neato Botvac D6 Connected gets a ludicrous $330 discount

Using a robot vacuum to care for your home not only makes you look cool, but adds some hands-free convenience to your cleaning routine. Of course, they can get a little pricey, but today you can get one of our favorites on a ludicrous sale. The Neato Botvac D6 Connected is $400 at Best BuyRemove non-product link today, a massive discount from the $730 list price that it’s selling for at other retailers.

This robot vacuum is packed with features to provide a powerful clean. In our four-star review, we noted that the D6 “boasts a bigger brush, a turbo suction option, and a high-performance filter that better captures allergy-triggering pollutants,” making it perfect for houses with pets. Two hours’ worth of battery life on a charge—plus a Quick Boost feature to calculate exactly how much battery is needed to finish a room—power this vacuum through each clean. Mapping features, including an option to add boundaries to keep your vacuum in a designated area, can help this vacuum navigate the rooms in your home, with the ability to store up to three maps at a time.

All of this, plus start and stop times, can be controlled using the handy Neato Robotics app, which we noted is “particularly well designed.”

“The Botvac D6 Connected did a great job vacuuming all kinds of debris from the low-pile carpet, hardwood, and linoleum in our tests,” we said in our review. “[It’s] a powerful cleaner that’s well-suited for households with pets.” Our one reservation? The price. And today’s huge discount makes all this robot vacuum’s many features affordable.

[Today’s deal: Neato Botvac D6 Connected for $400 at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]