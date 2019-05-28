Amazon's one-day PC gear blowout offers deep discounts on gaming rigs, laptops, SSDs, and more

Memorial Day 2019 may be over, but Amazon still has a blowout sale hangover it’s sharing with everyone. On Tuesday, the retailer is running a massive PC products and accessories saleRemove non-product link with some mouth-watering deals on SSDs, hard drives, desktops, laptops, SD cards, and more. Here are our top three picks from the sale.

There is an incredible deal today on a Dell Inspiron gaming desktop for $650, down from $870. That price gets you an eight-core, 3.2GHz Ryzen 7 2700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB 7200rpm hard drive, and a 4GB Radeon RX 580 graphics card. That’s a great 1080p gaming machine at a fantastic price. The motherboard is a little ho-hum with only one HDMI port, four USB 3.0 ports, and four USB 2.0 ports, but for this price you can probably live with it. It also comes bundled with a mouse and keyboard.

If you want to add a high-performing hard drive as an extra storage space for your PC, check out the WD Black 2TB 7200rpm desktop hard drive for $90. This isn’t the all-time low for this drive, but it’s close, at only two dollars higher. Most recently this drive was $118. WD Black drives are the company’s top performers for home users, and while it isn’t an SSD it’ll still offer excellent performance–especially if you already have an SSD boot drive.

One of our favorite portable SSD drives is available today at a really nice price, too. You can pick-up the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable plus a 256GB Ultra Fit USB drive for $169. This bundle is usually closer to $222, and the Extreme Portable alone is $180. We loved the SanDisk Extreme Portable and chose it as our runner-up for the best performance USB drive in our round-up of the best external drives of 2019.

These deals are just the tip of the iceberg, though. Head over to Amazon to see all 30-plus deals on offer, and don’t delay. This sale will disappear like Cinderella’s swag when midnight strikes.

[Today’s deal: Amazon one-day PC products and accessories sale.Remove non-product link]