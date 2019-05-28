This Asus Vivobook gaming laptop dropped to $499 for a 29% price reduction on Amazon

Gaming laptops are essential for... well, PC gaming. But they usually don't come cheap. Today, though, you can snag the Asus Vivobook K570ZDRemove non-product link casual gaming laptop for $499. This 29 percent off its list price of $700, and significantly less expensive than most laptops in its category.

This gaming laptop features a slim design at 0.86-inch thick, and weighs just 4.2 pounds, making it pretty portable for gaming in the go. Asus claims a long battery life, with up to nine hours of Full HD video viewing offline on a charge. This machine also delivers solid visuals thanks to a 1080p FHD IPS display, while an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB handles graphics.

That GTX 1050 is a relatively modest GPU, and has largely been replaced with the newer GTX 1650. But it'll still get the job done, and at this price it's difficult to pass up. An AMD Quad-core Ryzen 5 2500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a backlit keyboard add even more bang for your buck. Now if you want to spend more for greater performance, check out our picks for best gaming laptops of 2019. But if you want a solid deal, this Asus is looking pretty sweet.

[ Today's deal: the Asus Vivobook K570ZDRemove non-product link casual gaming laptop for $499. ]