Treat your eyes to a 55-inch, 4K HDR Samsung smart TV for under $400

It’s almost Memorial Day and there are some interesting sales popping up. Walmart is currently discounting Samsung electronics, and we spotted a great deal on a 2018 Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV for $398Remove non-product link. The lowest price we’ve ever seen for the UN55NU6900 on Amazon was $447, and Walmart’s list price for this TV is $528.

This 4K TV offers a refresh rate of 60Hz and a motion rate of 120Hz, two HDMI inputs, one USB port, and built-in Wi-Fi. It also offers a game mode for better responsiveness when gaming on your TV, as well as Dolby Digital Plus and 2-channel 20 watt audio.

As this is a Samsung TV, it’s compatible with SmartThings home control, and it supports all the usual streaming services, including Amazon Prime, CBS, Google Play Movies & TV, HBO Now, Hulu, Vudu, and YouTube. It also works with the Steam Link app to stream games from your gaming PC to your TV.

Of course, the top feature is high-dynamic range (HDR) colors for an amazingly vivid picture. This TV supports HDR10+, a format that can allow for great color variation on a scene-by-scene basis.

If Walmart runs out of this sale, Best Buy also has itRemove non-product link for a dollar more at $399.

[Today’s deal: Samsung UN55NU6900 for $398 at Walmart.Remove non-product link]