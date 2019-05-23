Rock out this Memorial Day weekend with a killer price on the Anker SoundCore Boost speaker

No matter how good your playlist is, a bad Bluetooth speaker can kill ruin your Memorial Day party. But Amazon's got a great price today on one of our favorites: the Anker SoundCore Boost Bluetooth speaker is just $51Remove non-product link when you check the coupon box in the listing, down from a list price of $80 and the lowest price we've seen.

This small speaker is discreet enough to slide into any room's decor, but still brings a solid sound profile, especially when it comes to bass. It's also water-resistant, with an IPX5 rating, and features a pretty decent battery life; in our review, we noted that it ran for about 11 hours while playing quietly with the bass boost on, so it shouldn't have a problem lasting through your cookout. You can also use this speaker to take calls with the help of its built-in microphone.

In our review, we gave the SoundCore Boost 4 stars out of 5, and noted, "For pure sound, the SoundCore Boost is definitely among the best IPX5 water-resistant speakers [we've] heard—especially at lower volume. For the price, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better speaker." And this discount makes that price even sweeter.

[Today's deal: Anker SoundCore Boost Bluetooth speaker for $51 at AmazonRemove non-product link]