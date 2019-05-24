Snag this 6-core, all-AMD gaming PC for just $600

Stand on the sidelines no longer, and get into gaming with this fantastic deal at Newegg. Until Monday, the online retailer is selling an AMD-based gaming desktop for $600, dubbed the SkyTech Archangel Gaming ComputerRemove non-product link. In addition to the desktop, you get two free games courtesy of AMD: World War Z and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Gold Edition.

SkyTech’s PC features a six-core, 3.4GHz Ryzen 5 2600 processor, a 4GB AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 500GB SSD. It’s also rocking 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and a DVD drive. The latter isn’t that common these days and will likely appeal to few gamers in the era of Steam. Still, some people might appreciate it.

For power, the Archangel packs a 500 watt PSU that’s 80 Plus certified, and while Newegg doesn’t explicitly say it, I’m going to guess it’s a Bronze certification at this price. The desktop also comes with a bundled mouse and keyboard.

The case looks pretty nice too. Based on the pictures it appears to be a mid-tower with a transparent windows on the front and side, with LED-equipped fans.

For $600 this is a great machine. As time wears on you’ll likely want to slap a little more RAM in there, though 8GB is plenty for most games. Depending on how accessible the drive bays are, adding more storage is also something worth looking at. Still, this is a great machine for the price, and it should have no trouble with AAA titles on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution out of the box.

[Today’s deal: AMD-based SkyTech Archangel Gaming Computer for $600.Remove non-product link]