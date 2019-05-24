Amazon is selling a 'renewed' Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi System for the lowest price we've ever seen

The only way to ensure a solid connection all over your house is to invest in a good Wi-Fi system, but that investment often comes at a hefty cost. Today you can save a few bucks on one of our favorites with this awesome Amazon deal: A refurbished Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi System RBK43 is down to $210Remove non-product link, $90 off its $300 list price and the best price we've ever tracked.

The Orbi system isn't technically a mesh system, and functions more like a hub-and-spoke system, with each satellite communicating with the main router. The effect, though, is still whole-home coverage, with the ability to deliver Wi-Fi to a 6,000-square-foot home. You can also add parental controls to keep on top of content and online time in your house, or add Alexa or Google Assistant voice control using an Echo or Google Home.

We gave the Orbi Wi-Fi System 4 stars out of 5 in our review and named it as the the best mesh Wi-Fi router in our roundup. While this model isn't new, it's part of Amazon's Certified Refurbished program, which means it has been repaired, inspected, tested, and repackaged like new, and comes with a 90-day warranty.

[Today's deal: A refurbished Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi System RBK43 for $210 on AmazonRemove non-product link]