HP's Elite x2 G4 and EliteBook x360 1040 G6 dazzle with 1,000-nit displays and 24-hour battery

The HP Elite x2 G4 convertible is not the safe, plodding corporate machine you might expect. With a maximum display brightness of 1,000 nits, you read that right, a thousand nits, it literally outshines the Surface Pro 6's mere 500 nits. And there's another, the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6, that blazes just as bright.

The Elite x2 G4 convertible comes with a choice of 12.3-inch or 13-inch panels. It features Intel's 8th gen Core i7-8665U CPU with 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

Now about that panel. HP actually offers three, including a 12.3-inch with 1920x1280 resolution, and a 13-inch with 3,000x2,000 resolution. A third 13-inch display, with 1,920x1,280 resolution, is the one that can hit up to 1,000 nits for use in broad daylight.

HP

HP's 1,000-nit panel is also available on the EliteBook x360 1040 G6. This 14-inch laptop features multiple screen options ranging from FHD+ to 4K, with one screen hitting that magical 1,000 number.

Inside the EliteBook x360 1040 G6 is Intel's 8th-gen Core i7-8565U "Whiskey Lake" CPU, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 2TB-capacity SSDs.

The other eye-opening feature of the EliteBook x360 1040 G6 is its battery runtime. HP claims the laptop can run for up to 24 hours on a single charge--and that's using a standard-issue 56WHr battery. HP achieves it is by using a 1-watt screen and pretty stripped-down specs of a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

HP