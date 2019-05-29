Lenovo's Ryzen-powered Flex 14 convertible laptop with an Active Pen is just $529 right now

Amazon’s one-day PC sale is over, but the great laptop deals aren’t. The Lenovo Flex 14 convertible laptop is currently $529, for example. It’s been at this price for a few days, but before that it was sitting much higher, at around $590. It’s not clear when the price might go back up again.

This is an AMD-based Lenovo Flex 2-in-1, featuring a 2.1GHz, quad-core Ryzen 5 3500U processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB NVMe SSD. That’s not a lot of storage for a Windows machine, but an NVMe drive paired with that processor means the performance on this thing will be zippy.

The display is a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen, and an active pen is included for all the fancy inking capabilities found within OneNote and other parts of Windows 10. The Flex 14 also includes a few nice extras, like a physical shutter to block your webcam and a fingerprint reader for biometric security. This laptop is rocking one USB-C connection, two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, and an SD card reader.

If you’re looking for a solid, speedy, lightweight laptop that can double as a tablet with dedicated inking capabilities, don’t overlook this deal.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo Flex 14 convertible laptop for $529 on Amazon.]