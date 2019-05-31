This Sharp 55-inch 4K HDR TV with Roku built in is down to just $300 today

If you're looking for a 4K HDR TV with smarts, there's no shortage of options. But this is the best one you'll find today: Best Buy is selling a 55-inch Sharp 4K TV with HDR and Roku TV built in for $300, good for $150 off its $450 list price.

This HDR-compatible LED smart TV features a 2160p resolution to view content in 4K and Ultra HD. Three HDMI ports and one USB port allow you to connect other devices, while 178-degree viewing angles mean that even people relegated to the dreaded end-of-couch viewing corner will have a clear view on the onscreen action. In addition, you can connect this TV to other devices to add voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant. For apps and services, it has Roku TV built in, so you won't need to buy a separate streaming box. With broad compatibility with a huge lineup of streaming services, Roku brings all-in-one content access to your TV, with a user-friendly menu screen and a simple, handy remote making it easy to navigate through all your movies and shows.

When we reviewed this TV, we gave it 3 stars out of 5, calling it "a good entry-level 4k UHD TV in terms of picture, but with a superior user interface and remote." But for this price, we're willing to overlook its shortcomings.

[Today's deal: 55-inch Sharp 4K TV with HDR and Roku TV built in for $300 at Best Buy]