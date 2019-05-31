Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 94: Live from Computex! AMD vs. Intel, killer laptops, and Steve from Gamers Nexus

In this episode of The Full Nerd, the gang talks about the hottest hardware of Computex straight from MSI's booth on the show floor.

In this episode of the Full Nerd, we talk about the hottest topics at Computex 2019 from MSI's booth. We even had a special guest show up, Steve from Gamers Nexus!

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngMark Hachman, and Adam Patrick Murray dig into the hottest hardware new of Computex, straight from MSI’s booth on the show floor, where they’re joined by Steve Burke, editor-in-chief of Gamers Nexus!

Gordon, Mark, and Adam kick things off by discussing the rekindled CPU wars. AMD revealed 7nm Ryzen 3000 processors at Computex, spearheaded by a 12-core Ryzen 9 chip, while Intel finally broke the 10nm with the release of 10th-gen “Ice Lake” Core chips. The crew breaks down what that means for PC enthusiasts.

Next, Adam dashes away to make room for Steve around the 52-minute mark. He joins Gordon and Mark to talk about the badass laptops lurking on the Computex floor, and whether benchmarks matter for PC hardware. Of course they do, but with the launch of Project Athena laptops, Intel’s looking to move the goal posts away from the usual testing software and into a more holistic real-world look at the overall experience. Fun stuff!

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 94 on YouTube.

