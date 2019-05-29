As more and more phones remove the headphone jack, wireless headphones that cost a bundle are becoming the norm. Today you can get an awesome pair for an all-time-low price: The Jaybird X4 wireless sports headphones in the storm metallic/glacier color are $104.64 todayRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $130.

These headphones connect via Bluetooth to play audio wirelessly. They're also waterproof, so you won't have to worry about rain, sweat, or other adverse conditions harming the headphones. In addition, built-in control buttons allow you to adjust volume, answer calls, navigate through music, and more right from the headphones themselves. They also feature a long battery life, with up to eight hours on a full charge and up to an hour on a ten-minute quick charge. When it comes to sound quality, these headphones lead the pack; in our review, we noted that "the superior in-ear seal afforded by foam tips over those made from silicone allows for richer low-frequency sound."

We gave the Jaybird X4 wireless sport headphones 4.5 stars out of 5 and named them as the best overall wireless earbuds in our roundup, noting their IPX7-rated water resistance, battery life, and fine-tuned audio preferences as reasons to buy. We said that they featured a "comfortable fit, outstanding waterproofing, and pleasing, adaptable audio at a reasonable price," and today's discount only sweetens the deal.

[Today's deal: The Jaybird X4 wireless sports headphones are $104.64 on AmazonRemove non-product link]

This story, "The Jaybird X4, our favorite wireless earphones, are down to an all-time-low on Amazon today" was originally published by Macworld .