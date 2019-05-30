Apple's Smart Keyboard is the perfect companion for the 10.5-inch iPad Air, but at $159, it's not exactly an impulse buy. Today it is. Amazon is selling the Apple Smart Keyboard for $79.50Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $159 and its lowest price we've seen by a wide margin.

While this keyboard is technically an older version made for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, it's visually and functionally identical to the Smart Keyboard Apple sells for the iPad Air. It offers a full-sized key layout with iPad shortcut keys and folds up into a cover when not in use. With a magnetic connection, it's guaranteed to stay in place and doesn't need batteries, charging, or pairing to be able to use it with your iPad. And at just over one pound, it's light enough to take along anywhere.

We're big fans of the Smart Keyboard-iPad Air combo, and it's gotten great user reviews on Amazon as well, with 4.4 stars out of 5 across nearly 200 reviews. But at this price, we'd recommend picking one up even if we didn't like it.

[Today's deal: Apple Smart Keyboard for the 10.5-inch iPad Air for $79.50 on AmazonRemove non-product link]

This story, "Amazon has slashed the price of the iPad Air-compatible Apple Smart Keyboard by 50% today" was originally published by Macworld .