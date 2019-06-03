Belkin's fully loaded power strips are stupidly cheap in Amazon's today-only sale

Today is the day for power. Amazon is throwing a one-day sale on Belkin power strips and surge protectorsRemove non-product link until midnight tonight. If you need to improve your power situation with more outlets, now is the time. We’ve sifted through all 14 deals to find some especially enticing options.

First up: This fancy Belkin 3-outlet surge protector with two USB charging ports and a 360-degree rotating plug for $12.69. The price is just 70 cents off the all-time low of $11.99, and the outlet’s rated for 918 joules. The best part of this plug is that you can position it straight up and down or off to the side for hard-to-accommodate outlets.

Next, we like an eight-outlet surge protector rated for 1,800 joules, complete with pivoting plugs and a 6-foot power cord for $20. That’s down from a usual street price of about $25. The rotating plugs make this a great choice for cords that are just a little too short to reach your current outlet, or when cords are coming in from multiple directions. This surge protector also has telephone protection. Our own Michael Simon, Android reporter extraordinaire, owns two of these and says they’re awesome.

Finally, we have to include this lay-flat plug surge protector with eight outlets for $14.69, which is just 56 cents more than its all-time low and well below its usual $19-ish cost. This surge protector offers a 2,500 joule rating and can fit nicely into spots where regular power strips won’t, such as under a desk or cabinet with little headroom.

Even if none of those options fit your needs, there are plenty more power strips where they came from in Amazon’s one-day Belkin sale, and the prices are just as juicy.

[Today’s deal: Belkin power strip sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]