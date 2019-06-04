Upgrade your aging PC with these killer deals on RAM, a 1080p gaming GPU, and an 8TB hard drive

Upgrading your PC sometimes means a better GPU or CPU, but expanding your storage and RAM is also a pretty sweet way to beef up your desktop. Amazon and Newegg have some nice deals today to help you do just that, and as a bonus, we found a nice deal on a graphics card, too.

Remember when memory cost an arm and a leg? Not anymore. Grab two 8GB modules of Geil Evo Potenza DDR4 3000 RAM for $65Remove non-product link at Newegg. This price ends on Monday. For years, PC users have been paying upwards of $100 for this much RAM, and it’s very nice to see the prices dropping. If you’re getting these sticks to bump your RAM count to 32GB, make sure it’s compatible with your motherboard and current RAM. Mixing and matching RAM can be a real pain, however, and you’re often better off just replacing all your existing memory with the same modules your system. Luckily, you can do that on the cheap today.

Need more storage capacity? Amazon's selling an 8TB 5400RPM Seagate BarraCuda hard drive for $150—about $40 off. That’s a great price for a ton of space, but this is not a performance drive. We wouldn’t advise using it as your primary drive, but it’d be ideal as added storage for documents, photos, videos, and music. This drive also comes with a two-year warranty.

Finally, Newegg is offering the Asus Arez Expedition Radeon RX 570 for $120Remove non-product link after a $20 mail-in rebate. You also get two free games courtesy of AMD: World War Z and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Gold Edition. The Radeon RX 570 performs very well for 1080p gaming at High (and sometimes Ultra) visual settings, depending on the game.