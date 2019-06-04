Anker's ultra-popular chargers and accessories are even cheaper in Amazon's 24-hour blowout

Anker’s popular, affordable accessories add a lot of convenience to your life, and today, they’re even cheaper in Amazon’s one-day Anker blowoutRemove non-product link. With everything from headphones to speakers, this sale has plenty of options at a discount. Act fast though! These deals disappear at midnight.

Several items are on sale, but let’s highlight some of our favorites.

Anker’s USB-C power strip comes with two outlets, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port, so you’ll be able to plug in up to five devices at once. That USB-C port comes with Power Delivery technology to bring a fast charge, while a five-foot-long cord makes it easy to set the power strip up wherever you need it. This power strip is on sale for $28.69, down from a list price of $36.

Need a more portable power solution? The Anker PowerCore 10,400mAh external battery pack can charge up your phone on the go. With just one full charge of its own, it can power an iPhone 7 up to 3.5 times, or a Galaxy S8 twice. PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies provide a fast and optimized charge, while two ports allow for a pair of devices to charge simultaneously. This power bank is $24 today, down from a list price of $32.

Finally, the Qi-certified Anker PowerWave 7.5 fast wireless charging stand is, well, exactly what the name implies. A built-in cooling system prevents your phone from overheating when you plop it on the angled charging stand. This quick charger should work wirelessly through most cases, and an anti-slip coating will keep your device in place. Today, this charging stand is $42, down from a list price of $56.

There are several other Anker products going for a song today, so check out the full lineup on AmazonRemove non-product link to see all the options.