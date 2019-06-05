You can get Razer's classic DeathAdder Chroma mouse for a crazy-low price of just $36 today

Today, you can bring home a legendary PC accessory for a legendary price. NeweggFlash is selling the Razer DeathAdder Chroma for $36Remove non-product link–40 percent off its $70 retail price, one dollar cheaper than the last time we highlighted it back in October and the best price we've ever seen.

Gaming mice are generally known for over-the-top features, but this particular model is all about the basics. And it nails them. The DeathAdder comes with only five buttons with Omron switches. It has the usual left, right, and scroll plus two other buttons by the right-hand thumb. It’s packing a 10,000 DPI sensor, and this is a wired mouse. You can adjust DPI sensitivity on the fly, which is a nice touch for gaming when you need to improve your aim or character movement isn’t happening fast enough. As the name suggests it also comes with Razer’s customizable Chroma RGB LED lighting, because how can you game without waving around a glowy thing?

We really liked the DeathAdder when we reviewed it in late 2015. That’s ancient for tech, but the DeathAdder Chroma is an absolute classic. We thought it was extremely comfortable, and at $36 it offers great value. Newegg’s deal ends on Sunday but supplies might run out before then so we recommend acting fast.

