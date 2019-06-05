One of our favorite wireless chargers is on sale for an all-time-low price today

Nearly every Android phone and iPhone supports wireless charging, but none of them come with a charger in the box. Today you can grab one of our favorites for cheap: Amazon is selling Anker's awesome PowerWave 7.5 wireless charging stand for an all-time lowRemove non-product link: Just $14 when you check the coupon box in the listing.

We named this charger as the best wireless charger for Android phones in our roundup, but it's no slouch when it comes to iPhones either. This Qi-certified charging stand, compatible with both 7.5W and 10W charging speeds, brings a fast charge to most iPhones and Android phones, with 5W charging available for older models. In testing charging speeds, we found that "the PowerWave 7.5 Stand charged a Samsung Galaxy S9 faster than any other wireless charger we’ve tested, with an average time of 2 hours and 26 minutes." In addition, the stand's angled design allows for easy viewing while your phone is charging, while a built-in indicator light will let you know when your device is charging up.

In our review, we gave this charging stand a strong 4.5 stars out of 5, noting its fast charging and broad compatibility as reasons to buy. Just note, this stand doesn't come with a charger or a cable, so you'll need to bring your own 18W wall charger, such as this one for $12.99Remove non-product link.

[Today's deal: Anker PowerWave 7.5 wireless charging stand for $13.99 on AmazonRemove non-product link]