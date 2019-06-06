Pre-E3 steal: Save big on AMD Radeon's 1080p gaming powerhouses and get 2 free games

E3 is the epicenter of all things gaming, but before we see all the latest games when the show kicks off this weekend, it's a great time to save some cash on the hardware you need to run them. That goes doubly so this year with the anticipated reveal of AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 5000-series GPUs. After teasing the Radeon RX 5700 at Computex, firmer details for the new graphics cards are expected to come out on June 10 at a dedicated AMD event held the day before the show floor opens. But there’s another Radeon lead-up you won’t find at E3: killer sale prices on current-gen Radeon graphics cards.

We’ve found three solid deals today on Radeon's trio of 1080p gaming powerhouses to suit the budget of any thrifty gamer. Even better, all three of these cards are eligible for AMD’s 50th anniversary free game giveaway that includes World War Z and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

First up is the PowerColor Red Dragon RX 590 for $200Remove non-product link at Newegg with the discount code VGASAV26F. This is a fantastic 1080p graphics card rocking 8GB of video memory, and one we recommended as the top card you could get for full HD as recently as November. This card should offer no-compromises gaming at 60+ frames per second with all graphics settings maxed out at 1080p.

Newegg's also offering the Sapphire Pulse RX 580 (8GB) for $180Remove non-product link with the discount code EMCTBTB24. This code is from Newegg’s daily mailer, so you may need to provide the retailer with your email address to get the deal. The Radeon RX 580 is a step down from the RX 590. It will still offer excellent performance, but you may find that more recent games need to dial some graphics options down to High instead of Ultra at 1080p to maintain a consistent 60fps. We reviewed the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 580 and loved it.

Finally, if you want a great 1080p gaming experience but can't spare that much cash, the PowerColor Red Dragon RX 570 is currently $130 at Amazon. This 4GB graphics card has been at this price for at least a month so it’s not exactly a sale, but it does offer great value. The Radeon RX 570 offers a solid gaming experience at 1080p resolution with High graphics settings, and the occasional game might surprise you with great performance at Ultra.