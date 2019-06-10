Even if don't have a MacBook Pro with stuck keys, you could probably use an Apple Magic Keyboard somewhere in your setup. Today, you can grab one on Amazon for just $67.31Remove non-product link, a rare and hefty discount from its $99 list price and the lowest price we've seen.

This keyboard connects to your devices wirelessly via Bluetooth and can connect automatically to your Mac (note that your computer must have OS X v10.5.8 or later for compatibility). A built-in battery takes around two hours to fully charge and will last up to a month between charges, while a stable scissor mechanism beneath the keys provides for a comfortable typing experience.

This Apple Magic Keyboard has 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 600 user reviews. In our review, we questioned the price and the "magic," but still liked its keys and build quality, as well as the design that matches the rest of Apple's products. But at this price, it's too good to pass up.

This story, "The Apple Magic Keyboard has a rare 32% price cut today, bringing it down to an all-time low" was originally published by Macworld .