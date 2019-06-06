You can get three TP-Link smart plugs for just $10 each on B&H Photo today

Smart plugs are inexpensive ways to transform your regular old "dumb" devices into smart ones, and today's deal is the cheapest yet. B&H Photo Video is selling a three-pack of TP-Link's HS100 Wi-Fi smart plugs for $30Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $51 and the lowest price we've seen.

These smart plugs allow you to remotely control any plugged-in device using the Kasa app. Once connected, you'll be able to use the app to turn devices off an on, create schedules, and set an away mode to randomly turn lamps and other devices off and on while you're away. These plugs also have broad compatibility with other systems, like IFTTT and Nest, and can be voice-controlled when connected to a Google Assistant or Alexa device.

We haven't tried these plugs ourselves, but we did test the more-expensive HS110 model, which offers power-usage monitoring. We didn't love the energy monitoring option or bulky design, but were particularly turned off by the price, which isn't an issue here. In fact, this deal brings brings three HS110 plugs down to less than the MSRP of a single HS110 one. So if you're looking for a solid plug for your connected home, this is a smart option.

[Today's deal: Three TP-Link HS-100 smart plugs for $30 at B&H Photo VideoRemove non-product link]