Max out your storage with an Intel 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD for an all-time low price of $100 at Amazon

If you’ve got an M.2 slot in your laptop or desktop motherboard that still isn’t filled, now is the time. Amazon is selling the 1TB Intel SSD 660p for $100Remove non-product link—that’s the all-time low for this M.2 80mm drive and a huge drop from its $210 list price.

We reviewed the 660p in August last year, and while it didn't rise to the level of the stellar Samsung 970 Pro or Adata’s XPG SX8200 Pro in our best SSD roundup, there's a lot to like about this drive. The biggest downside is that it can slow down during really long file transfers, but it has excellent NVMe performance over four PCIe lanes.

Desktop owners should consult their motherboard manual to make sure their M.2 slot can take advantage of a full four lanes to get the best possible performance. Though even in an x2 slot the 660p should still work as a speedy drive with a whole lot of storage.

