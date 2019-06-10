Get ready for summer reading with $50 off our pick for the best luxury Kindle

The first day of summer is almost upon us, and Amazon doesn’t want you to be without a brand new waterproof kindle for all that beach or poolside reading. Right now, Amazon’s Wi-Fi Kindle Oasis is $200Remove non-product link—a $50 discount off the usual price and the lowest price we've ever seen.

The Oasis is Amazon’s largest Kindle e-reader featuring a 7-inch E Ink Carta display, with 300 pixels per inch resolution, and 8GB of storage. It’s also rocking an adaptive front light to make it easier to read out in the sun, or in a dark airplane seat on a night flight. The Oasis also supports Audible if you’d rather listen to an audiobook. The Oasis is also waterproof with an IPX8 rating. Amazon says that means it can be submerged up to 2 meters for 60 minutes without issue.

Amazon says you can get up to six weeks on a single charge based on 30 minutes of reading per day with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned off, and the light set at 10. That’s an awfully specific set up, just know that you’ll get good battery life. In our tests, reading for one to two hours per day with Wi-Fi on we didn’t see a dip below 75 percent after a week. This price is for the 8GB model, but the 32GB is also $50 off today.

We last reviewed the Oasis in late 2017 and really liked it for its great build quality and comfortable one-handed use, naming it as the best luxury Kindle in our roundup.

[Today’s deal: Wi-Fi Kindle Oasis for $200 at AmazonRemove non-product link]