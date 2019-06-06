News Analysis

The Full Nerd ep. 95: Why PCIe 4.0 matters and the Mac Pro's monstrous return

In this episode of The Full Nerd, we tell if you should care about PCIe 4.0 and actually praise the Mac Pro (but NOT the $1,000 monitor stand).

In today's show, we're back from Computex to talk about PCIe 4's arrival, Apple's PC-challenging new Mac Pro, and more.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray tell you how significant the PCIe 4.0 support baked into AMD's Ryzen 3000 processors actually is, and actually praise aspects of Apple's new Mac Pro (just not the stand.)

With AMD's Ryzen 3000-series CPUs formally bringing PCIe 4.0 to desktop PCs, the Full Nerd crew breaks down where it matters and why you want it. And yes, believe it nor not, Gordon has some praise for aspects of Apple's new 28-core Mac Pro. He explains where and how it's probably going to be faster than most PC workstations.

As always, we wrap things up by fielding questions from the live viewing audience and members of The Full Nerd Discord.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 95 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

