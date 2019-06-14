Move data from your PC to iOS with iMazing 2, now only $20

iOS users know the anguish associated with upgrading to a new device, largely due to the massive hassle that is moving data between devices. Thankfully, there's iMazing 2, the innovative tool that lets you freely move data between devices without having to jailbreak them, and it's on sale for only $20.

iMazing 2 provides an easy method of transferring data between iOS devices without involving iCloud or iTunes. And you won’t need to jailbreak your devices either. Just install this desktop app on either your compatible Windows or Mac computer, connect your iOS devices either wirelessly or by USB, and swap files as needed. It really couldn’t be any simpler.

This universal license will allow you to swap files between iPhones, iPads, iPods and desktop computers. It presents an easy way to backup your devices so you won’t lose any content, it lets you better manage your contact lists, and you’ll even get all minor software updates with purchase so it’ll always be on the cutting edge.

Why conform to Apple’s restrictive data management policies when you don’t have to? Have the freedom to control your data any way you want with iMazing 2, normally valued at $90, and now discounted to just $19.99 for a limited time.

