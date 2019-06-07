The Oculus Go standalone VR headset has its biggest price cut of all time today

Smartphone virtual reality headsets are cool, but they're nothing compared to standalone models. Of course, they're way more expensive, but today, you can grab a 32GB Oculus Go standalone VR headset of your own on Amazon for $169Remove non-product link, its lowest price ever and a nice cut from its $199 list price.

When it was announced, we were excited about Oculus Go's standalone setup, and it's delivered on that front. This headset works without a PC or wires to provide a truly portable VR experience—and unlike Google's Daydream or the Samsung Gear VR, you don't need to connect it to a phone or PC to use it. Compatibility with over 1,000 apps means you'll have plenty of content options to choose from, whether you want to use the headset as your personal Netflix theater or immerse yourself in live events with Oculus Venues. The included controller makes it easy to navigate around menus, apps, and games, while built-in audio adds surround sound to the visual experience.

We haven't tried this exact headset ourselves, but it's well-loved on Amazon, with 4.1 stars out of 5 across more than 1,350 user reviews.

[Today's deal: 32GB Oculus Go standalone VR headset for $169 on AmazonRemove non-product link]