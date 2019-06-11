This 24-inch television comes with Amazon's Fire TV streaming built-in for just $90

If you’re a cord-cutter, cable-never, or someone who just really likes television, a smart TV is a great way for you to tune into all your content without needing an external streaming device. And today, you can get one for less than $100. The 24-inch Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 Fire TV Edition is $90 on Amazon today, down from a list price of $150.

This 720p smart TV connects to Wi-Fi to tap into all your streaming services. The built-in Fire TV capabilities give you access to a huge lineup of streaming apps, from Netflix to Sling TV. In addition, you can hook up your cable box or gaming consoles to this TV to expand your entertainment options even further. One of the best parts, though, is the included Voice Remote, powered by Alexa, which allows you to navigate through content with just the sound of your voice.

We haven’t tried this TV ourselves, but it’s a hit on Amazon, with 4.2 stars out of 5 across more than 1,500 user reviews. And although this screen isn’t huge, it’s a great price for a smart TV no matter the size.

[Today’s deal: 24-inch Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 Fire TV Edition for $90 on Amazon.]