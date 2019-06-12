Get a certified refurbished Roomba 860 for $270 instead of $600 new, today only

Robot vacuums take some of the headache out of every day life, cleaning your floor for you while making you feel like you’re living in the future. But they can also be pretty expensive. Today, though, you can get a certified refurbished iRobot Roomba 860 robotic vacuum for $270 on Amazon, down from a list price of $450. A new Roomba 860 will set you back $600.

This robot vacuum uses a three-stage cleaning system to clean up any floor type without needing a lot of maintenance. It also features Dirt Detect Series II to identify problem areas and give them a more concentrated clean. In addition, the Roomba comes with plenty of features to help you control when and where it cleans, including scheduling abilities, a Dual Mode Virtual Wall Barrier to keep the vacuum within certain boundaries, and Halo Mode, which keeps it away from specific items on the floor.

We haven’t tried the iRobot Roomba 860 ourselves, but it seems to be well-liked on Amazon, with 4.3 stars out of 5 across more than 650 user reviews. And if you’re worried about the fact that this Roomba is a refurbished model, it comes with a 90-day warranty just in case. Amazon’s certified refurbished models are also inspected, tested, and cleaned to make sure they’re in working order.

[Today’s deal: Certified refurbished iRobot Roomba 860 robotic vacuum for $270 on Amazon.]