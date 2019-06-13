Amazon is running a monster sale on PNY storage devices at all-time-low prices

Beefing up your storage options can make your life a whole lot easier, and today, an Amazon sale on a solid lineup of PNY storage products can help you add some space at crazy-low prices. You'll find discounts from flash drives to SSDs, so whatever your storage needs, you should be able to find one that works for you.

First up is a five-pack of 32GB Attache USB 2.0 flash drives is $22Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $30. With a sliding collar design, these flash drives are ultra portable and are compatible with most PC and Mac computers. Also marked down is a 128GB Elite-X Fit USB 3.0 flash drive for just $17.49Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $29.75 and an all-time low. This tiny flash drive features read speeds up to 200MB/s and is also compatible with a wide range of devices, and with five of them you'll never have to search to hard to find one.

If you're looking for larger amounts of storage, a 120GB CS900 2.5” Sata III internal solid state drive is a ridiculous $17.49Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $30. That's a crazy low price for that much storage and it's fast as well, featuring read speeds of 550MB/s and write speeds of 515MB/s. It's also pretty rugged and should withstand drops and extreme environments.

And those are just thew ones that caught our eye. There are plenty of other options on sale today, so check out the deal page for the full lineupRemove non-product link.