PCWorld's June Digital Magazine: This is the first foldable tablet

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the June issue

On the cover of the June issue is Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 foldable prototype. Find out why it may have killed the laptop for one editor. In the features section, find out how Windows and Chrome quietly made 2019 the year of Linux on the desktop. Plus, we lay out the best free PC games currently on the market.

Other highlights include:

News : Samsung pushes back Galaxy Fold release to 'run further internal tests' following poor reviews



: Samsung pushes back Galaxy Fold release to 'run further internal tests' following poor reviews Hands on with HP's Omen X 2S 15: The world's first dual-screen gaming laptop

The world's first dual-screen gaming laptop Acer Predator Triton 500 Review: This thin and light laptop even has GeForce RTX

This thin and light laptop even has GeForce RTX Graphics Cards: The best cards ranked, from fastest to slowest

The best cards ranked, from fastest to slowest Here's How: Should you buy a laptop with 8th-gen or 9th-gen Core CPU? It's all about cores and clocks

Should you buy a laptop with 8th-gen or 9th-gen Core CPU? It's all about cores and clocks More Here's How: 5 How to stop your iPhone videos from turning into a blurry mess on Android phones (and vice versa)

Video highlights

Watch: Last Cam Standing is PCWorld’s video series that determines the best phone camera for still images in a King-of-the-hill style battle. In the latest episode, Samsung's Galaxy S10+, the Nokia 9 Pureview, and Google's Pixel 3 take on the current champion - Apple's iPhone XS.

How to subscribe and start reading

Subscribers can visit this page to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the current issue right away.

Subscribers: Update your PCWorld app to the latest version today!

Not a subscriber? With the PCWorld's subscription, you get access to the digital magazine on as many devices as you’d like. Subscribe today!