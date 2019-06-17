Newegg is selling the ray tracing-ready Zotac RTX 2080 for just $670 today

If you're looking for a new graphics card, you'll want to check out this Newegg deal today: The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 is on sale for $670Remove non-product link with the checkout code EMCTBUC26. That’s the lowest price we've found, and to sweeten the pot you get a free copy of Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which releases on July 26. To use this checkout code you must be on the retailer’s mailing list, but Newegg may still allow you to apply it after signing up.

The RTX 2080 doesn’t perform all that differently from its predecessor the GTX 1080 Ti as far as 4K gaming chops go. In our breakdown between the RTX 2080 and GTX 1080 Ti they both stayed well above 60 frames per second with video settings on high and all anti-aliasing options disabled.

For that reason, straight performance isn’t the reason to get the RTX 2080, though it does shine on HDR monitors compared to the 1080 Ti. The major reasons to go with the RTX 2080 are its real-time ray tracing and machine learning features. Ray tracing allows for more realistic rendering of light, shadow, reflections, and colors, while the machine learning creates smoother graphics with less of a performance hit than temporal anti-aliasing (TAA).

Now is a great time to be on the lookout for Nvidia RTX graphics card deals with rumors about a RTX 20-series refresh on the horizon, and AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT rolling out to challenge the RTX 2060 and 2070. But we don't know if you'll find a better deal than this for a while.

[Today’s deal: Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 for $670 with code EMCTBUC26 at NeweggRemove non-product link]