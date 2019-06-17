Wireless keyboards are great, but keeping them charged can be a pain. The Logitech K750 wireless light-charging keyboard for Mac eliminates that issue and today you can get one for just $40Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $60 and just a couple bucks away from its lowest price ever.

This wireless, Mac-friendly keyboard is powered by any light, so whether you use it outside with a MacBook or in a windowless office, it’ll stay charged. And if you’re ever in complete darkness, it’ll still stay powered up for three months. The only drawback is that it isn’t Bluetooth powered, so you’ll need to attach a dongle to your Mac to make it work. And since the dongle has a USB-A connection, newer Macs will also need a USB-A to USB-C adapter or a hub.

When we reviewed this keyboard, we gave it 4 stars out of 5 and praised it for its “Mac-centric design and functionality, easy setup, and very good keys.” We also noted that it’s great for Mac users who want to add an external keyboard to their laptop or upgrade from their stock keyboard. But the main reason to buy it is its infinite battery life.

[Today’s deal: Logitech K750 wireless light-charging Mac keyboard for $40Remove non-product link]

This story, "Save money and batteries with $20 off the Logitech K750 wireless light-charging keyboard" was originally published by Macworld .