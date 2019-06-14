The blazing-fast 500GB Samsung 970 Evo SSD is 33% off at Amazon

If you have an empty M.2 NVMe slot in your desktop or laptop, now’s the time to put it to good use with an ultra-fast SSD. Amazon is selling the 500GB Samsung 970 Evo for $100. This is the all-time low on Amazon for this drive, and about $50 cheaper than it was just a few days ago (and for most of May and early June).

You won’t find the Samsung 970 Evo in our round-up of the best SSDs of 2019, because it’s overshadowed by its siblings, the Evo Plus and 970 Pro.

Nevertheless, when we reviewed the Samsung 970 Evo in April 2018, we loved it as a fast yet affordable drive that delivers much better bang for your buck than the 970 Pro. The 500GB 970 Evo does tend to run out of cache during especially large write jobs, which means performance slows noticeably–by about half during our tests.

That’s not great, but massive file writes aren’t a frequent task in the real world unless you’re installing games every day or working on gargantuan photo or video files. The average PC user should be very happy with this drive—especially at this price.

[Today’s deal: 500GB Samsung 970 Evo for $100 on Amazon.]